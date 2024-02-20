Russia destroyed almost a thousand objects of cultural heritage of Ukraine — damages exceeded $19 billion

The total amount of damage from the destruction of cultural heritage monuments caused by the war exceeded $19 billion. Currently, these objects are included in the State Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property, which will become the basis for determining the amount of reparations from Russia.

Olena Shulyak, head of the Committee on Regional Development, announced this at the scientific and practical conference "Together for the preservation of the cultural heritage of Ukraine".

According to her, $19 billion is far from the final figure, as the destruction of historical monuments does not stop. In particular, according to the ICRC, between February 24, 2022 and January 25, 2024, the Russian Federation destroyed or damaged 902 objects of cultural heritage. Of them, there are 124 monuments of national significance, 708 of local significance, and 70 newly discovered monuments. In particular, there are 285 destroyed monuments of architecture, 269 of architecture and urban planning, and 213 of history.

Shulyak emphasized that all damaged and destroyed objects of cultural heritage are currently included in the RDDP, as well as objects of residential infrastructure. Therefore, it will soon be possible to analyze the first figures in more detail and determine the steps necessary to restore this fund, which is extremely important for Ukraine.

Shulyak added that the protection of cultural heritage sites is one of the factors that Ukrainian communities must take into account when drawing up comprehensive restoration programs (CRP).

"Comprehensive recovery programs are strategic documents in which communities outline their medium-term reconstruction plans. They are created taking into account all factors, challenges and needs that may play an important role in their development in the future. All programs are developed for the period until 2027. Therefore, we definitely ask communities to pay attention to issues related to the protection of cultural heritage, because without its preservation we will not have a future," she explained.