“Ukrzaliznytsia”: The train with grain, which was spilled by Polish protesters, was heading to Germany

"Ukrzaliznytsia" stated that the train with grain, which was spilled by Polish protesters, was heading to Germany in transit through Poland.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" emphasizes the inadmissibility of interference by Polish protesters in the work of the railway. At the Medica freight station, Polish protesters opened the hatches of two Ukrainian freight cars containing grain. The Ukrainian cargo is headed to Germany in transit through Poland," the Ukrainian carrier said in a statement.

For its part, "Ukrzaliznytsia" adheres to the ban on the import of grain cargoes to Poland, introduced in April 2023, and only transits these cargoes through the territory of the country. The company claims that all wagons at the border are checked by the control bodies of Poland, they are sealed. That is, it makes it impossible for Ukrainian grain to enter the Polish market.

Currently, about 40 Ukrainian freight cars with agricultural products are waiting for transshipment at the Medica freight station. "Ukrzaliznytsia" has already informed the Polish Railways and the Embassy of Ukraine in Poland about the intervention of the protesters.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" is outraged by such actions of Polish protesters and calls for an end to illegal actions. Such actions do not contribute to solving possible problems, but play into the hands of the aggressor country. The company sent a corresponding appeal to the Polish law enforcement authorities," the carrierʼs company emphasizes.

The company reminded that earlier Polish protesters already blocked passenger train No. 119 "Kyiv — Chelm" and tried to block two freight trains. Currently, passenger trains to Poland and back run according to schedule.

What is known about new protests at the border

Since February 2024, Polish farmers have continued to block checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. They disagree with the European Commissionʼs intention to extend the duty-free regime for exports from Ukraine until the middle of 2025, and complain about the flow of cheap Ukrainian products.

On February 11, Polish farmers stopped 3 Ukrainian trucks on the road to the border crossing in Dorohusk and dumped grain on the road.

On February 20, the previously announced strike by farmers began in Poland — highways are blocked across the country, roads and checkpoints on the border with Ukraine are blocked. Their main demands are restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, the return of the permit system for Ukrainian transporters and subsidies.