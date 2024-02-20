The former Russian governor of Sevastopol, detained in London, was released on bail

In London, the former Russian governor of occupied Sevastopol Dmitriy Ovsyannikov was released on bail by the decision of the Royal Court of the Sazerk district. He is accused of violating sanctions and money laundering. The substantive consideration of the case will begin on March 10, 2025.

This was reported from the courtroom by a correspondent of the Russian state agency TASS.

According to the investigation, Ovsyannikov tried to circumvent sanctions and opened an account in a London bank for a total of £65 000 and kept £77 500 of "criminal cash".

Great Britain imposed sanctions on Ovsyannikov at the end of 2020 and froze his assets. In March 2022, a ban on using trust services was added.

In 2023, Ovsyannikov was removed from the EU sanctions list. The court motivated this by the fact that the official no longer holds the positions for which he was sanctioned. He was not excluded from the British list.