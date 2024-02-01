The British police detained the ex-governor of occupied Sevastopol Dmytro Ovsyannikov. He will come to trial on February 20

The British police detained the former Russian governor of occupied Sevastopol Dmytro Ovsyannikov. He will come to trial on February 20. He is currently being held in one of the London prisons.

This is reported in the paper version of The Times newspaper. The photo with a fragment of the publication was posted by Volodymyr Kornilov, a political columnist of the Russia Today media group. The Times articleʼs co-author Tom Parfitt confirmed the authenticity to The Insider and sent a photo of the text.

The British National Crime Agency (NCA) has charged Ovsyannikov with violating sanctions and money laundering.

According to the investigation, he tried to circumvent the sanctions and opened a London bank account for a total of £65 000 and kept £77 500 of "criminal cash".

In 2023, Ovsyannikov was removed from the EU sanctions list. The court motivated this by the fact that the official no longer holds the positions for which he was sanctioned. He was not excluded from the British list.

Great Britain imposed sanctions on Ovsyannikov at the end of 2020 and froze his assets. In March 2022, a ban on using trust services was added.