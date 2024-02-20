At night, air defense destroyed 23 drones. A fire broke out at an industrial facility in the Poltava region

On the night of February 20, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 23 Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defense destroyed all 23 drones. They were shot down within Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russians also launched two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and an Kh-31 guided air missile.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

An industrial facility in the Kremenchutsk district came under attack in the Poltava region, as informed the head of the Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin. A fire broke out at the facility, but there were no casualties or damage.

Consequences of the attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region. Telegram / Сергій Лисак

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, three country houses and two cars were damaged due to a drone attack, as writes the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.