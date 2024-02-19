The head of radiation, chemical and biological protection of the Russian military Ihor Kyrylov announced the poisoning of Kherson collaborator Volodymyr Saldo and the leader of the "LPR" Leonid Pasichnyk. Russia traditionally blames Ukraine for this.

The leader of the "LPR" Pasichnyk was allegedly poisoned on December 5, 2023 — before that, there was no information about his poisoning. Kyrylov says that he was found to be severely poisoned by phenolic compounds.

The Russian Federation also disclosed the details of the poisoning of the collaborator Volodymyr Saldo in August 2022. In the summer of 2022, Saldo really disappeared from the media field. Russian media wrote that Saldo was hospitalized in Crimea, and then he died. However, the news about the death was quickly deleted. Saldo appeared in public in mid-September.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that the chemical substance ricin was used to poison Saldo, which was later found in the collaboratorʼs biomedical samples. A person from his close circle, who was recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service, was allegedly involved in his poisoning.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that other "high-ranking officials" were also tried to be poisoned. It is not known who exactly it is about.