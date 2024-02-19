WP: The EU is preparing a backup plan if Trump becomes US president and refuses to help Ukraine

European officials are discussing the possibility of creating a "continental complement" to NATO that would work alongside American security guarantees, but could also serve as a credible alternative if American guarantees are withdrawn.

The Washington Post (WP) writes about this with reference to sources.

The decision began to be discussed privately after former US President Donald Trumpʼs recent announcement that he would "encourage" Russia to attack any NATO member country that fails to comply with defense spending guidelines.

"When the former and possibly future leader of the free world says he will sit back and watch Russia attack NATO allies, we need to rethink what US commitments to Europe and Ukraine can look like," said one European officials.

European officials say in private conversations that they "should hope for the best, but prepare for the worst." The worst scenario involves the termination of support for Ukraine and the de facto permission for Russian President Volodymyr Putin to destabilize the European region.

Discussions of the alternative plan have been accompanied by considerable controversy among the allies. France and Germany cannot agree on who will pay for it. And the countries of Eastern Europe do not fully trust the determination of Western Europe to confront Russian threats.

Officials are mulling how to lock in US commitments ahead of the November presidential election. Senior US politicians say there is not much they can realistically do to constrain the foreign policy decisions of the incoming US administration. But some of the solutions they are discussing — such as a long-term military aid commitment to Ukraine — could put Trump in an awkward political position if he reneges entirely on U.S. promises of security guarantees.

However, in their comments to journalists, the officials emphasize that the countries of the European Union should unite and act regardless of who will become the next president of the USA.