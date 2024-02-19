Ukraine held urgent negotiations with Poland due to the blocking of passenger transport at the border

Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov held urgent talks with the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland Jacek Siewiera. They discussed the inadmissibility of blocking the Ukrainian-Polish border, in particular passenger transport.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

A video appeared on social networks in which a crowd of Polish protesters blocked the passage of buses with passengers. Kubrakov called blocking the border "a direct threat to the security of Ukraine."

"Women and children who sought shelter from the war and due to various reasons return home cannot become hostages of business interests. Similar actions and examples of inhumane treatment of Ukrainians at the EU border can be used by Russian special services to foment an artificial conflict between our countries," says Kubrakov.

The Ministry emphasizes that the blocking of transport on the Polish border will have serious socio-political consequences for both Poland and Ukraine. Therefore, Ukraine is waiting for specific actions of Polish colleagues to prevent such situations and to solve the problem in general.

Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach emphasizes that despite the suspension of the blockade by Polish carriers, the situation at the border is becoming even more critical. Currently, six checkpoints are blocked on the Polish side.

"The most critical situation is at the checkpoint "Yagodin — Dorohusk", where the movement of freight transport has stopped altogether. Humanitarian, perishable goods and fuel are not allowed there. This has a direct impact on our defense capability. Also, empty trucks carrying critically needed goods cannot leave Ukraine through this checkpoint," Derkach emphasizes.

Ukrainian trucks are waiting in a 15-kilometer queue at the checkpoint "Nyzhankovychi — Malhowice", where registration to "eCherha" is temporarily suspended. Thus, drivers literally live on the road without normal conditions.