General Staff: The Defense Forces destroyed the plane and 1 290 occupants over the past day

Russia has lost a Su-34 fighter-bomber, as well as 1 290 fighters, 34 armored vehicles and 24 artillery systems over the past day.

This is reported by the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the past 24 hours, 80 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkyne and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region. They also held defense in the Lyman direction — they repelled 10 attacks there. In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians twice tried to attack Ukrainian positions in the Tabaivka area of the Kharkiv region.

In the Bakhmut direction, eight attacks were repulsed near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. In the Maryinka direction, the Russians are trying to overcome the Ukrainian defense. They attacked 18 times in the districts of Heorhiivka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka with the support of aviation.

On the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russians attacked 10 times in the Robotyne area. And in Kherson, the enemy tried 16 times to knock our units out of their positions.

Units of the missile forces hit one concentration area of the occupying personnel, three control points and two ammunition depots.