During the Avdiivka operation, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,360 units of equipment and 5 aircraft of the occupiers

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders inflicted huge losses on the enemy and destroyed a significant reserve of the Russian occupiers, which they planned to use in other areas of the front for offensive actions.

This was announced by the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria", Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

During the 4 months of the active phase of the Avdiivka defensive operation (from October 10, 2023 to February 17, 2024), the total losses of Russian troops in the Avdiiv direction amounted to:

personnel — 47,186 people;

tanks — 364;

artillery systems — 248;

armored fighting vehicles — 748;

airplanes — 5.

The decision to withdraw the Defense Forces of Ukraine from Avdiivka was announced on February 17 by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi. He explained that he was guided by the need to preserve the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. Russian troops have been trying to seize Avdiivka since 2014, when Russia, having launched a war against Ukraine, occupied Crimea and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.