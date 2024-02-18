The Russians attacked Ukraine from the air. How many drones and missiles have been shot down by air defense

During the night, Air Force units shot down 12 drones and an Kh-59 air-to-air missile, the Air Force reports.

In total, the Russians attacked with six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, three Kh-22 cruise missiles, an Kh-59 guided anti-aircraft missile, and 14 Shahed attack drones.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as radio-electronic warfare equipment, were involved in repelling the air attack.

Drones and a Kh-59 guided air missile were shot down within the borders of Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The occupiers struck an infrastructure object in the Poltava district. This caused a fire, which has already been extinguished — no one was injured.

Also, fighters destroyed a Su-34 fighter in the Eastern direction at 06:00.