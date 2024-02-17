Tarnavskyi: Some of the fighters were captured while leaving Avdiivka

The withdrawal of troops from Avdiivka went according to plan, but some of the fighters were captured. This happened at the final stage of the operation, said the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria", Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

According to him, the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiivka took place taking into account various scenarios.

"The withdrawal of personnel from Avdiivka took place in accordance with the plan developed taking into account various scenarios and a possible change in the operational situation. Nevertheless, at the final stage of the operation, under the pressure of the overwhelming enemy forces, a number of Ukrainian servicemen were captured," he wrote.

Relevant Ukrainian institutions will turn to international humanitarian organizations and intermediary countries to ensure the enemyʼs humane treatment of prisoners of war, Tarnavskyi added.

"We will fight for the release of all our brothers," he emphasized.