The defense forces withdrew from Avdiyivka — the encirclement was avoided

Defense forces of Ukraine withdrew from Avdiivka, Donetsk region — they managed to escape encirclement. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Operational and Strategic Group of Forces (OSGV) "Tavria", reported on this.

"According to the order received, they left Avdiyivka to pre-prepared positions. In a situation where the enemy is advancing on the corpses of his soldiers with a ten-to-one shell advantage, under constant bombardment, this is the only correct decision," the commander wrote.

According to him, the Ukrainian soldiers took up defense at the designated borders.

The decision to withdraw the Defense Forces of Ukraine from Avdiyivka was announced on February 17 by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi. He explained that he was guided by the need to preserve the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

The commander of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Andriy Biletskyi emphasized that the Ukrainian military will return to Avdiyivka to deliver a "stronger blow."

"I thank the fighters for the worthy battle they gave to the enemy in Avdiivka in the conditions of the total numerical superiority of the Russians in manpower, equipment and ammunition," he said.

According to Biletskyi, the Ukrainian defenders "did everything and even more".

"Thank you for your resilience to everyone. We are withdrawing to prepared positions in order to return and deliver an even stronger blow," emphasized the commander of the 3rd Armed Forces Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He thanked the command "for a considered decision."