Budanov knows who is behind the poisoning of his wife. He promises “retaliatory actions” in Russia

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (also known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov says that he knows who is behind the poisoning of his wife Marianna.

In an interview with the French publication Liberation, he answered a direct question: "Of course, I know."

"My wife is better now. Since I did not swallow the poison, it is difficult for me to say whether it was an attempt on me. But I have already survived many attempts and will probably survive many more. I think that in the near future you will see retaliatory actions on Russian territory, and everyone will understand this," Budanov added.