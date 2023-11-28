The wife of the head of Ukrainian intelligence was poisoned — Marianna Budanova is in the hospital

Marianna Budanova, the wife of the head of the Ukrainian Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR), was poisoned with heavy metals. The woman is in the hospital.
Babel was informed about this by intelligence sources.
After a prolonged deterioration of her health, she was hospitalized.
"The course of treatment is now being completed, and then there will be a check-up by the doctors," said the interlocutor at the GUR and added that the woman was diagnosed with heavy metal damage.
"These substances are not used in any way in everyday life and military affairs. Their presence may indicate a purposeful attempt to poison a specific person," the intelligence agency said.
Sources confirmed that attempts were also made on Kyrylo Budanov before and after the full-scale invasion.
Currently, an investigation is being conducted into the alleged attempt to kill the wife of the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
- In an interview with Radio Svoboda, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that his wife, Marianna, currently lives with him in his office, although she does not work in the state administration of Ukraine. Since June 2021, she has been working as an adviser to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.
- Kyrylo and Marianna Budanovs got married in August 2013. In October 2022, Budanova gave an interview to the Ukrainian magazine Elle, in which she talked about herself. She reported that she is a psychologist by education, and from 2015 to 2017 she was engaged in volunteering at the Main Military Hospital in Kyiv.