The wife of the head of Ukrainian intelligence was poisoned — Marianna Budanova is in the hospital

Marianna Budanova, the wife of the head of the Ukrainian Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR), was poisoned with heavy metals. The woman is in the hospital.

Babel was informed about this by intelligence sources.

After a prolonged deterioration of her health, she was hospitalized.

"The course of treatment is now being completed, and then there will be a check-up by the doctors," said the interlocutor at the GUR and added that the woman was diagnosed with heavy metal damage.

"These substances are not used in any way in everyday life and military affairs. Their presence may indicate a purposeful attempt to poison a specific person," the intelligence agency said.

Sources confirmed that attempts were also made on Kyrylo Budanov before and after the full-scale invasion.

Currently, an investigation is being conducted into the alleged attempt to kill the wife of the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.