The police identified 875 of the 1 008 bodies of those killed in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region

In the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region, the police have so far managed to identify 875 of the 1 008 bodies of the dead, of which 29 are children. Identification work is ongoing.

This was reported to the National Police.

In Kupyansk alone, with a population of 135 000, the Russian invaders killed 200 civilians and injured more than 750 people. Also, due to the military aggression of the Russians, more than 2.5 thousand objects of civil and critical infrastructure were damaged in the city.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 30% of the Kharkiv region, i.e. 545 settlements, were occupied. Currently, three dozen settlements remain under the temporary control of the Russians.

The police registered almost 17 000 war crimes committed by the occupiers in the Kharkiv region.