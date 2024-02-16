The police identified 875 of the 1 008 bodies of those killed in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region

In the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region, the police have so far managed to identify 875 of the 1 008 bodies of the dead, of which 29 are children. Identification work is ongoing.
This was reported to the National Police.
In Kupyansk alone, with a population of 135 000, the Russian invaders killed 200 civilians and injured more than 750 people. Also, due to the military aggression of the Russians, more than 2.5 thousand objects of civil and critical infrastructure were damaged in the city.
At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 30% of the Kharkiv region, i.e. 545 settlements, were occupied. Currently, three dozen settlements remain under the temporary control of the Russians.
The police registered almost 17 000 war crimes committed by the occupiers in the Kharkiv region.
- After the liberation of the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region, a mass burial of 447 people, mostly civilians, including women and children, was found on its outskirts. The city was de-occupied on September 10, 2022. As of September 2023, 57 victims from the mass burial in Izyum have still not been identified.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region on September 6, 2022. It lasted about two weeks, during which the Ukrainian military managed to free most of the occupied territory of the region.