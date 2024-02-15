This year, the World Bank plans to allocate $500 million to support Ukrainian business

The World Bank together with the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine want to attract $500 million to support Ukrainian business in 2024.

The press service of the Ministry of Economy writes about this.

"This is very relevant for us, because now the government is working on unifying all relevant programs under the single Made in Ukraine brand to increase their effectiveness," said First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyridenko.

During the meeting with the World Bank mission headed by Regional Director for Ukraine and Moldova Arup Banerjee, the parties discussed ways to increase Ukraineʼs exports, attract World Bank financing to the "eOsel" preferential lending program. And they also talked about expanding the capabilities of the Export Credit Agency regarding war risk insurance for small and medium-sized businesses.

Separately, the parties focused on the modernization of the "5-7-9%" preferential lending program and the possibilities of stimulating Ukrainian banks to more actively lend to businesses.