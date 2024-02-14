Canada will allocate $44 million to Ukraine for defense. Part will go to equipment for the F-16

Canada will contribute $44 million to the Fighter Coalition. The funds will go to Ukraine for the necessary materials and equipment for F-16 fighters, including spare parts, weapons, avionics and ammunition.

This was stated by Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair at the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine ("Ramstein").

This contribution is part of the new financing of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of about $360 million, which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in Kyiv in June 2023.

Also last month, Blair said that starting in February 2024, Canada will allocate about $11 million for the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16. The funds will go, in particular, for instructors, aircraft and support staff. In addition, Canada will teach English to the Ukrainian military.