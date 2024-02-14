Shelling of Kyiv on February 7: the number of dead has increased to five

The number of people killed by missile attack in Kyiv on February 7 has increased to five. An injured woman from a house in the Holosiivsky district died in the hospital.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

The woman was in serious condition, doctors fought for her life for a week.

On the morning of February 7, the Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with missiles. Debris damaged a high-rise building in Holosiivsky district. Then the bodies of four dead people were found under the rubble. More than 20 people were injured.

On that day, the Russians attacked not only Kyiv. Kharkiv was bombarded with S-300 missiles. There were hits in the Slobidsky and Saltivsky districts. The enemy attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed-type UAVs and air-launched missiles. Almost 20 residential buildings were damaged due to the impact. One person died. There were also explosions in Drohobych, the Lviv region.