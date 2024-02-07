In Kyiv, four dead were found under the rubble of a building, and more than 20 people were injured

The Russian missile attack on February 7 was aimed at six regions of Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelensky informed. In Kyiv, according to the latest data, the bodies of four dead people were found. They were pulled from the rubble of the building.

52 people were evacuated from a burning multi-story building in Holosiivskyi district, eight were saved. More than 20 people were injured, including a pregnant woman.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that the Russians used a total of 64 means of air attack. Of these, the Air Defense Forces shot down 44 air targets:

26 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles;

three Kalibr cruise missiles;

15 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type.

On the morning of February 7, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Ukraine using strategic aviation, missiles and kamikaze drones. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Drohobych of the Lviv region and Mykolaiv.