Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles — consequences

On the night of February 7, the Russians launched another massive air attack on Ukraine. First, the occupiers launched Iranian-made drones, and after that, missile launches from Tu-95 strategic bombers began.

Consequences of a missile attack:

Kharkiv. At 06:00, shelling with S-300 missiles began. There are hits in the Slobidsky and Saltivsky districts. There is damage to non-residential infrastructure. A 52-year-old woman received minor injuries and was not hospitalized. The view of places is ongoing.

Mykolaiv. The enemy attacked the city with Shahed-136/131 type UAVs and air-launched missiles. As a result of the hits, about 20 residential buildings were damaged. One person died.

Kyiv. The Russians used Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles. Air defense forces shot down about 20 missiles in the capitalʼs airspace, as the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reports.

Missile debris damaged two high-voltage lines and one thermal highway on the left bank of the Dnipro River. A high-rise building, several cars and a service station are on fire in the Holosiivskyi district. There are 11 victims, as the mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko reports.

Lviv. Explosions were in the city of Drohobych in the region. There, a missile hit an industrial facility. The fire is being extinguished. There is no information about the victims or the dead.

Another missile was shot down by air defense forces in the Stryisky district. There are no consequences from the debris.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces recorded the flight of Russian missiles over the Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions. Then the missiles were recorded in the Ternopil, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.