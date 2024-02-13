Surveillance of Bihus.Info: The prosecutorʼs office is investigating the obstruction of journalistsʼ activities

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced that it has started investigating obstruction of the professional activities of journalists (part 3 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code) in the case of surveillance of the editors of the Bihus.Info project.

Prosecutors are investigating the influence of officials using their official position on journalists. It is the third part of Article 171 of the Criminal Code that gives such a definition. It provides punishment in the form of restriction of freedom for a term of up to 5 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions.

Investigators are currently identifying those involved.

In this case, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is also leading the investigation of violations of privacy and the use of special means of obtaining information (Article 182, Article 359 of the Criminal Code).