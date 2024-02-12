SBU and NABU searched Serhiy Pashynskyi

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) searched the residence of the head of the National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises Serhiy Pashinskyi.

He wrote about it on Facebook.

According to him, the search related to case of the transfer of "Kurchenkoʼs fuel" to the state in 2015. At the same time, he denied the information that he was served with suspicion.

"I donʼt need to be searched or searched. During this time I never left Ukraine," added Pashynskyi.

SBU at NABU has not yet commented on this information.

The public movement HONESTLY writes that Serhiy Pashynskyi is involved in several anti-corruption investigations related to the purchase of army equipment, fraud on the repair of the Ukrtransnafta oil pipeline, nepotism, etc.

The case of Serhiy Kurchenko

Serhiy Kurchenko is a Ukrainian businessman, oligarch, owner of the SEPEK group of companies (East European Fuel and Energy Company), ex-owner and president of the Metalist football club (Kharkiv). After the Revolution of Dignity, he fled Ukraine and is now in Moscow.

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the criminal schemes of importing and selling oil products into the territory of Ukraine by the SEPEC group of companies caused the Ukrainian budget at least seven billion hryvnias in losses. Several criminal cases were opened against Kurchenko, his property and the property of enterprises were seized. As a person from Yanukovychʼs entourage, Kurchenko came under EU sanctions.

NABU believes that Kurchenko appropriated and legalized the property and funds of a number of state-owned enterprises worth more than 12 billion hryvnias.