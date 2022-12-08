The case of fugitive businessman Serhiy Kurchenko was brought to the court

The specialized anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office referred the case of former Yanukovych-era oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko to the court.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

“The fugitive oligarch is the head of the structural division of the criminal organization headed by the former president. His crimes are documented in 700 volumes of criminal proceedings,” the message says.

He appropriated and legalized property and funds worth over 12 billion hryvnias of a number of state-owned enterprises — PJSC Ukrnafta, PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannya, PJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, PJSC Agrarian Fund, as well as the National Bank of Ukraine and other banks institutions — PJSC Real Bank, PJSC Brokbusinessbank, PJSC AB Ukrgasbank.

Who is Sergey Kurchenko?

Ukrainian businessman, oligarch, owner of the SEPEK group of companies (Cyrillic acronym for East European Fuel and Energy Company), ex-owner and president of the Metalist football club (Kharkiv). After the Revolution of Dignity, he fled Ukraine and is now in Moscow.

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the criminal schemes of importing and selling oil products into the territory of Ukraine by the group of companies SEPEK caused the Ukrainian budget at least 7 billion hryvnias in losses. Several criminal cases were opened against Kurchenko, his property and the property of his enterprises were seized. As a member of Yanukovychʼs entourage, Kurchenko was sanctioned by the European Union.