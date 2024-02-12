The mission of the International Monetary Fund has arrived in Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Uma Ramakrishnan started meetings in Kyiv with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and other partners.

This was stated by the permanent representative of the International Monetary Fund Vahram Stepanyan.

"The discussions will focus on the goals of the economic policy of the Ukrainian authorities and the challenges facing the economy of Ukraine. The IMF team will also take part on February 13 in the inaugural meeting of the steering committee of the Fund for the Development of Potential of Ukraine, which is administered by the IMF. At this meeting, priorities for strengthening Ukraineʼs capabilities and support for the International Monetary Fund will be discussed," the statement said.

After that, on February 17 in Warsaw, the IMF mission headed by Gavin Gray will start discussions with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities in the context of the third review of the extended financing program.