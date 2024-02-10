The Russians attacked Odesa with three waves of drones — four people were injured

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa region three times with attack drones. It is known that four people were injured, and the port infrastructure was damaged, Oleg Kiper, head of regional military administration, said.

The first wave of 9 drones was shot down by the Defense Forces, but the debris damaged the technical structure of the port infrastructure. One of the employees of the enterprise received a shrapnel wound. The man was hospitalized.

The occupiers directed the second and third waves of attacks on the port infrastructure of the Danube — there the air defense forces destroyed 12 drones.

Three more people were injured — employees of near-port enterprises. The men received numerous shrapnel wounds and mine-explosive injuries. All were hospitalized. One of the victims is in serious condition.

In addition, the enemy struck the civilian infrastructure of Izmail: damaged technical premises of industrial and service facilities, road surface, trucks and cars. In several residential buildings, windows were broken, facades and roofs were damaged. Also, in the territory of the Izmail district, the debris of a downed drone caused a fire in a private house and a garage.