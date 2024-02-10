The night shelling of Kharkiv took the lives of the entire family — they were burned alive

In one of Kharkivʼs private residential buildings, the entire family of five people died as a result of a fire: a husband and wife and their three children (seven-year-old, four-year-old and seven-month-old boys).

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov explained that the fire was caused by a fuel leak, after which a dangerous substance leaked onto the street, where the residential sector is located. The manʼs body was found in the corridor of the house, and the mother and children tried to escape in the bathroom. The babyʼs body has not yet been found.

A 66-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife died in another house. Two more women aged 61 and 39, as well as a 45-year-old man were injured.