The SBU is investigating the killing of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers

Investigators of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions are conducting a pre-trial investigation into the killing of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine writes about this.

On February 9, a video of the shooting of Ukrainian soldiers by Russian occupiers during the capture of the positions of the Armed Forces near the village of Klishchiivka of the Bakhmut District was circulated in the media.

The video from the Russian drone shows that, presumably, the commander of one of the units of the Russian army during the assault on the trenches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine gives the order not to take Ukrainians prisoner.

During the attack on the positions, the occupiers shot one unarmed prisoner who came out to them with his hands raised. Another was killed by throwing a grenade into the dugout.

The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions. The investigation is being conducted in criminal proceedings based on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).