In Poland, the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees was extended until July 2024

The Polish Seimas adopted an amendment to the law that extends assistance to Ukrainian refugees until June 30, 2024.

This is written by the Polish media Prawo.

414 deputies voted for the adoption of the amendment, 15 voted against it, and one abstained.

Now more than a million Ukrainians who are in Poland as refugees from the war will keep their rights. They will continue to have free access to the labor market, health care and the ability to do business, etc.