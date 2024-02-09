In Poland, the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees was extended until July 2024

The Polish Seimas adopted an amendment to the law that extends assistance to Ukrainian refugees until June 30, 2024.
This is written by the Polish media Prawo.
414 deputies voted for the adoption of the amendment, 15 voted against it, and one abstained.
Now more than a million Ukrainians who are in Poland as refugees from the war will keep their rights. They will continue to have free access to the labor market, health care and the ability to do business, etc.
The temporary protection mechanism for Ukrainians seeking refuge from a full-scale war on the territory of the European Union became operational on March 4, 2022 — a few days after Russiaʼs major invasion of Ukraine. On March 12, 2022, the Law on Assistance to Ukrainian Citizens was adopted in Poland.
Currently, the Council of the EU has extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 4, 2025. At the same time, if necessary , the block is ready to extend the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees after March 2025.
The temporary protection of Ukrainians in the EU, in particular in Poland, made it possible not to overload the national asylum systems, and for Ukrainian citizens to live legally in the EU member states that joined the mechanism, to gain access to the labor market, education, health care, social security and housing The full-scale war continues, so the EU countries are discussing current and future options for additional or alternative solutions for the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees.
- In the summer of 2023, Bloomberg estimated that if 2.8 million refugee women do not return to Ukraine, it will cost 10% of pre-war GDP, or $20 billion per year.