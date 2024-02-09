The Cabinet of Ministers allowed 24-hour operation of the territorial recruit centers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allowed the 24-hour operation of territorial recruit centers (TRC).

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

At the meeting of the government, it was decided to amend the regulation on TRC. From now on, during mobilization or during martial law, TRCs have the right to work around the clock.

In particular, they will be able at any time to: consider cases of administrative offenses and impose appropriate fines; organize medical examinations and psychological examinations of conscripts and reservists at military medical commissions (for district TRCs); keep personal and qualitative records of conscripts, conscripts and reservists, as well as records of transport, which must be transferred to the Armed Forces and other military formations.