A former general of Yanukovychʼs time Serhii Ganzha was informed of the suspicion. He directed the torture of civilians during the occupation

According to the materials of the Security Sercive of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Serhii Ganzha a former high-ranking official of SBU during the reign of Viktor Yanukovych, was suspected in absentia. He headed the "branch" of the FSB in occupied Melitopol and organized mass repressions against civilians in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhia region.

This was reported by SBU press service.

Since 2014, Ganzha has been hiding in Russia, and at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, he helped the occupiers spread the Kremlin regime, as SBU notes.

He arrived in the temporarily captured Melitopol, where he was appointed head of the so-called "state security service of the Zaporizhia region" — a pseudo-organization under the control of the Russian FSB, which performed its task of suppressing resistance in the region.

In his "position" as the head of the punitive body, Ganzha organized mass persecution, kidnapping and torture of local residents. According to SBU and SBI, people were abducted right in the middle of the street or from their own homes, and then taken to Russian torture camps.

The victims were brutally tortured there. Thus, the occupiers tried to intimidate the inhabitants of the region and induce them to cooperate.

On the basis of the collected evidence, Ganzha was informed in absentia of additional suspicion under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity).

In 2015, according to SBU materials, he was declared an international wanted man for treason.