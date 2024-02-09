The new head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi named his main tasks

The new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi named his main tasks in office. He described them in his first address as a head committee.

New tasks are on the agenda, Syrskyi noted.

There are plans to develop a clear and detailed planning of the actions of all military administration bodies, associations, connections and units, taking into account the needs of the front in Western modern weapons. The fastest and most rational distribution among combat units, that is, the improvement of logistics.

The awareness of the entire command in the needs of the front is the task of the headquarters of all levels. Improving the qualifications of the personnel of management bodies, which will allow the successful implementation of all plans.

It is also a priority to maintain a balance between the execution of combat missions and the restoration of units.

"The life and health of servicemen have always been and are the main value of the Ukrainian army. Therefore, maintaining a balance between the execution of combat tasks and the restoration of units and units with the intensification of training and training of personnel remains more relevant than ever," noted Syrskyi.

A separate item is the introduction of new technical solutions, the scaling of unmanned systems and modern EW tools.

"Only changes and constant improvement of the means and methods of conducting combat operations will make it possible to achieve success on this path," the general added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky set Syrskyi the same tasks.