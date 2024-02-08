Zelenskyi named the main tasks of the new chairman and leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a list of what he expects from the Armed Forces of Ukraine after the appointment of Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The press service of the Presidentʼs Office writes about it.

Zelenskyy wants to "see a realistic, detailed plan" of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024 — taking into account the real situation on the battlefield now and prospects.

"Each combat brigade on the front line should receive effective Western weapons — there should be a fair redistribution of such weapons in favor of the first front line," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized the importance of solving the logistics problem. "Avdiivka should not wait until the generals find out where the drones are stuck in their warehouses," he added. And he noted that "every general should know the front." According to Zelenskyi, "if a general does not know the front, he does not serve Ukraine." The excessive and unjustified number of personnel in the headquarters should also be corrected.

"It is necessary to build an effective system of rotations in the army. The experience of individual combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, where such a system exists, can be taken as a basis. Rotations are a must. We need an obvious improvement in the quality of training soldiers — only trained soldiers on the front line," Zelenskyy said.

They should also appoint the first commander of a new type of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the Forces of Unmanned Systems.

The new Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi will introduce the Armed Forces Reboot Team in the coming days.