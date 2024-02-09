Ecuador wants to transfer its old Russian military equipment to Ukraine in exchange for modern ones from the USA

Ecuador wants to send its old Russian military equipment to the US so that it can be transferred to Ukraine.

AFP writes about it.

“I understand that the Ecuadoran government is still studying the issue. This is an agreement aimed at transferring equipment to the Ukrainian government, which is fighting against the Russian invasion of its territory," noted US Assistant Secretary of State for South American Affairs Kevin Sullivan on local television.

Last month, Ecuadorʼs president, Daniel Noboa, announced that his country had agreed to exchange Russian military equipment, which had become "scrap metal," for new American weapons worth about $200 million.

Ecuador will send six Russian military helicopters, multiple-launch missile systems and air defense systems to the United States. Local media reported that the equipment was made around the 1990s.

In exchange, Ecuador wants to get modern weapons to fight the powerful drug-trafficking gangs that keep the country under tension.

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova stated that the Russian Federation assumes that the Ecuadorian side made such a "reckless" decision allegedly "under strong pressure from external interested parties."

She said that Ecuador is contractually obligated not to transfer this equipment to a third party without Russiaʼs consent.

"If it was ʼscrap metalʼ, it is unlikely that Washington would offer modern, expensive vehicles in exchange," Zakharova added.