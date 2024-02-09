The Italian Parliament finally approved military aid to Ukraine for 2024

The Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Parliament has finally approved the governmentʼs decision to provide military aid to Ukraine in 2024, ANSA reports.

218 out of 400 members of the lower house of the Italian Parliament voted for this decision.

"Once again, Italy has decided to be on the side of the freedom of nations and respect for international law in order to achieve, in line with the position of NATO allies and the EU, a just and lasting peace," Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said after the approval.

Previously, the decree of the Italian government on the provision of military aid to Ukraine in 2024 was supported by the Senate. This government decision extends Romeʼs permission to transfer military assets to Kyiv until December 31, 2024, in accordance with the countryʼs international obligations to the EU and NATO.

In December, the Italian Council of Ministers supported the extension for another year — until the end of 2024 — of the powers that allow it to provide military and military-technical assistance to Ukraine.