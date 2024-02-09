The Ukrainian defense forces eliminated more than 900 occupiers last day

Last day, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed approximately 910 more Russian soldiers. As of February 24, 2022, the Russian army lost approximately 393,290 soldiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Regarding military vehicles, the Russians lost:

tanks — 6,385 (+2 over the past day);

armored fighting vehicles — 11,921 (+22);

artillery systems — 9,435 (+24);

rocket launcher systems — 981 (+1);

air defense means — 666;

airplanes — 332;

helicopters — 325;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 7,209 (+18);

cruise missiles — 1,881 (+1);

ships/boats — 24;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 12,551 (+38);

special equipment — 1509 (+4).

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain classified until the end of martial law.