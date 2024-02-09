The Ukrainian Air defense forces shot down 10 of 16 Shahed-136/131 type drones overnight

The Russian military launched 16 attack drones on the territory of Ukraine at night on February 9. As a result of combat work, it was possible to destroy 10 drones within Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

Units of mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

In the Kharkiv region, drones attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Zmiiv community. Rescuers extinguished fires in the hotel building and the open-air area of the restaurant, three cars were also on fire. A civilian man, a security guard, was injured.