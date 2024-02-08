The special operations regiment in the Dnipropetrovsk region was disbanded. Everyone will be transferred to the assault brigade “Liut”

After the scandalous video, the leadership of the National Police disbanded the special purpose regiment of the head office of the national police in the Dnipropetrovsk region, all special forces will be transferred to the assault brigade of the National Police "Liut" in accordance with Art. 65 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Police of Ukraine".

This was announced by the Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine Oleksandr Facevych.

Earlier, a video of a dispute between police officers and the leadership of the Dnipropetrovsk region appeared online. The police officers allegedly refuse to be transferred to the "Liut" assault brigade and say that "the trenches are not roadblocks." In the video, the Deputy Head of the Main Department of the National Police in the Dnipropetrovsk region Volodymyr Bohonis talks with special police officers.

"Are you in the Defense Forces? The policeman makes a decision — I want it here, I donʼt want it here? Here I will defend, here I will not defend?” — he says, and in response the policemen in raised tones declare that the transfer to the assault brigade violates their constitutional rights. "One thing is a roadblock, and another is trenches. This is a big difference," said one of them and added that they are ready to fight exclusively as part of their unit.