General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The Defense Forces eliminated 890 occupiers over the past day. The situation by directions

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops on February 7.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 890 soldiers killed, seven tanks, 22 armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 33 vehicles, one special vehicle, and four drones. The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

According to the General Staff, 92 military clashes took place last day.

On the Lyman direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka (in the Luhansk region) and Terny and Hryhorivka (in the Donetsk region). In the direction of Bakhmut, 12 attacks were repulsed near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 attacks in the Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka areas, and eight more near Pervomaisk and Nevelske (in the Donetsk region).

In the Maryinka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks near Heorhiivka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka (in the Donetsk region). In the Shakhtarsk direction, one enemy attack was repulsed near Zolota Nyva (the Donetsk region).

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian military repulsed four enemy attacks in the Robotyne area and near Verbove. In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks.

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.