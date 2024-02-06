The Verkhovna Rada shortened the deadlines for submitting alternative draft laws on mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) has shortened the deadline for submitting alternative draft laws on mobilization to the previously registered government draft — from 14 to 7 days.
The MP from the "Voice" parliamentary faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.
According to him, 237 parliamentarians supported the relevant decision regarding the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration" (No. 10449).
On Wednesday, February 7, the committee will consider this draft law.
What is provided by draft law 10449
In the updated draft law, government officials reached an agreement on lowering the conscription age. Currently, the maximum age for mobilization is 27 years, in the updated document it was reduced to 25 years. Also, government officials propose to introduce an electronic office of conscripts, which will receive electronic summonses. The revised draft law stipulates that people with disabilities of all groups will be exempted from military service. This means that there will be no mobilization of people with disabilities after the adoption of the relevant draft law.