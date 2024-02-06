The Verkhovna Rada shortened the deadlines for submitting alternative draft laws on mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) has shortened the deadline for submitting alternative draft laws on mobilization to the previously registered government draft — from 14 to 7 days.

The MP from the "Voice" parliamentary faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

According to him, 237 parliamentarians supported the relevant decision regarding the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration" (No. 10449).

On Wednesday, February 7, the committee will consider this draft law.