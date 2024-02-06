Units for the integration of Ukrainian refugees will be created in Moldova

Specialists responsible for the social integration of refugees from Ukraine will work in the town halls of 14 settlements in Moldova.
This is reported by NewsMaker.
"The new employees will work in 14 settlements that are part of the initiative "Measures for Growth" (M4EG), financed by the EU and UNDP," the press service of the EU delegation in Moldova said.
Specialists will work in Bielce, Kaguli, Ungheni and other cities and villages. Later, the Congress of local authorities of Moldova will develop recommendations on how to create such units in other settlements, the press service noted.
According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Moldova has accepted more than 958 000 Ukrainians. Currently, there are 113 000 Ukrainian citizens in the republic.
Since the beginning of the great war in Ukraine, more than 200 Ukrainian entrepreneurs who received refugee status in Moldova have registered their companies in the republic.
According to the National Employment Agency, from March 2022 to today, 1 292 Ukrainians have found work in Moldova. Of them, 897 are women and 395 are men. The majority work in Chisinau (988), Gagauzia (52) and Bielce (61).
- Last month, on the eve of an informal meeting of EU ministers, Politico, citing two diplomats, wrote that Ukraine is allegedly asking the European Union to facilitate the return of its citizens home. The Ukrainian government denied this: "Ukrainians should still be able to get under temporary protection under any conditions and even in the event of an end to the war," noted Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna.
- Also, at the end of January, the EU stated that, if necessary, the bloc is ready to extend the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees after March 2025, when the Directive will expire.
- At the same time, Norway significantly limited assistance to Ukrainian refugees. The decisions are explained by the need to control the level of migration, because more than half of the Ukrainian refugees in Northern Europe seek asylum in Norway.