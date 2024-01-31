Norway has significantly limited aid to Ukrainian refugees

For the second time since December, the Norwegian government has limited financial assistance to Ukrainian refugees in order to avoid an excessive burden on municipalities and maintain a high level of provision of services and benefits.

This is stated on the website of the Norwegian government.

The decisions are explained by the need to control the level of migration, because more than half of Ukrainian refugees arriving in the countries of Northern Europe seek asylum in Norway.

What changes are expected:

Ukrainians will no longer receive payments if they decide to live in private housing instead of refugee reception centers;

the state will not cover the cost of pets for new refugees; new arrivals will not have the opportunity to live with pets in refugee reception centers;

Ukrainians aged 19 to 24 must have lived in Norway for at least five years to claim free dental services;

for recipients of one-time assistance, the requirements for the period of residence will be strengthened — they will need to live in the country for at least a year. Currently, this assistance amounts to NOK 92,648 (over €8,000);

a longer period of residence in Norway will be introduced to receive basic and welfare benefits.

The changes come on top of measures the government unveiled in December. They provide for tighter restrictions on the ability to travel back and forth between Ukraine and Norway, and accommodation or transport is no longer offered to Ukrainians arriving at a location other than the National Arrival Center in the municipality of Rode. The requirements for learning the Norwegian language and employment are also being strengthened.

Currently, citizens of Ukraine who have received temporary protection in Norway receive average monthly payments of €650 per adult and €250 to €350 for each child.

In October 2023, the government of this country introduced a one-time payment for Ukrainian refugees who enjoy protection in Norway to return to Ukraine. It is €1,500 to a Norwegian bank account. The application for voluntary return and copies of tickets should be submitted 16 weeks before departure to Ukraine.