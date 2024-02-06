SBU exposed Ukrainian security forces and intelligence officers who worked for the FSB

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized the "powerful FSB military counterintelligence network" operating in Ukraine — five members of the group were detained.

Among them are former officials of the Main Intelligence Directorate (also known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as well as an employee of the regional SBU department. They transmitted intelligence about the Defense Forces and strategically important energy facilities.

The extras kept in touch with the same curator — an FSB employee who is currently in temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to the investigation materials, the foreign intelligence exposé was recruited by the FSB even before the full-scale invasion while on duty.

Since that time, he has been collecting information about the locations of the bases of the Ukrainian military, and after February 24, 2022, about the channels for transporting foreign weapons to Ukraine.

The Russian agent also gave the FSB secret information about the peculiarities of the work and security systems of the Rivne and Khmelnytsky NPPs.

For the conspiracy, the person involved did not send information by phone. He passed intelligence to the FSB through an accomplice who went abroad as a volunteer and personally reported to a resident of the enemy special service.

The former spy transmitted particularly sensitive information on a flash drive through smugglers from the border areas of Ukraine.

Another Russian agent, who previously served in the GUR, "leaked" the personal data of Ukrainian defenders to the Russians.

Another figure, an employee of SBU, scouted for the occupiers the geolocation of fortifications and engineering barriers near the coastline of Odesa.

According to the investigation, the FSB recruited members of the group, using, in particular, threats to kill their families. In addition, the attackers received money for each completed task.

So far, the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have already informed five members of the Russian intelligence network about the suspicion under Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason). They have already been remanded in custody.