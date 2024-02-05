Three families with children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine

The Save Ukraine team returned three families with four children from the occupied territories. It was done last weekend.

This was announced by the head of the organization, Mykola Kuleba.

One family had two children — Zhenya and Milan. Their parents lost their business because they didnʼt want to take Russian passports, set up shop according to Russian laws and pay taxes. The children and their mother spent almost all of their time in the basement, because the occupiers were constantly shelling their village with mortars.