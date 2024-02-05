Three families with children were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine

The Save Ukraine team returned three families with four children from the occupied territories. It was done last weekend.
This was announced by the head of the organization, Mykola Kuleba.
One family had two children — Zhenya and Milan. Their parents lost their business because they didnʼt want to take Russian passports, set up shop according to Russian laws and pay taxes. The children and their mother spent almost all of their time in the basement, because the occupiers were constantly shelling their village with mortars.
Another family is mother Maryna and daughter Angela. The occupation authorities forced Marina three times to send Angela to a Russian school, but the child refused. A Russian air defense system was stationed near their house, and several times the occupiers shot down drones directly above their house.
The third family was afraid to leave because the eldest son is serving in the Armed Forces. Because of this, the Russians ransacked the familyʼs house, came in armored cars, and snipers aimed at the windows. The father was interrogated for several hours, forced to undress and show whether he had tattoos. Alyonaʼs mother was afraid that at the screening she would be turned back and her youngest son would be taken away.
- In total, the Save Ukraine team managed to return 239 Ukrainian children.