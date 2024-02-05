An official of the Supreme Court justified the Russian invasion. He was exposed by SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) collected evidence against the head of one of the structural divisions of the Supreme Court of Ukraine. The official justified the Russian invasion and hoped for a quick occupation of the country, the special service reports.

SBU has records of conversations in which the suspect denies the sovereignty of Ukraine and offers to hand over the southern regions, in particular Odesa and Kherson regions, to the occupiers.

Also, in communication with his subordinate, the official glorified the mercenaries of the Russian "Private Military Company of Wagner" and supported their participation in the war.

In addition, the official of the judicial body proposed to launch a new attack on Ukraine from the northern direction to seize Lviv and neighboring regions.

The figurehead expressed hope for the quick occupation of our country with the subsequent establishment of the Kremlin regime on its territory. Linguistic examination confirmed the facts of the officialʼs subversive activities in favor of Russia.

During the search, the security forces found:

mobile phones and computers with evidence of criminal activities;

⁠nearly 300 unaccounted cartridges for small arms;

special technical means of illegal surveillance;

pro-Kremlin literature.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed by an official).

He faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.