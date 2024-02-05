News

The Russians shelled the center of Kherson. There are three dead

Kostia Andreikovets
Russian troops shelled the center of Kherson.

The head of the Kherson regional administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported the shelling at 1:14 p.m. Then the projectiles hit next to the car, which eventually burned down. Firefighters found the bodies of two dead men in her cabin. A 24-year-old man from Kherson was also injured. He was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury.

At 1:21 p.m., Prokudin added that a 66-year-old woman died from the shelling — she was outside at the time of the shelling.

The regional prosecutorʼs office is investigating a violation of the laws and customs of war, which is combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

  • Russian troops shell Kherson almost every day. Yesterday, February 4, they fired 32 shells into the city, targeting residential areas and the museum. The cathedral in the central part of Kherson was also damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.