The so-called “Minister of Emergency Situations of the LPR” was killed during shelling in occupied Lysychansk

The Kremlin state media reported the death of the so-called "Minister of Emergency Situations of the LPR" Oleksiy Poteleshchenko.

They write that he died on February 3 during the shelling of a bakery. The occupiers claim that 28 people, including a child, died as a result of the strike.

On February 3, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia published a video of the consequences of the attack. It shows that "Restaurant Adriatic" was affected.

The publication "Novyny Donbasu" writes that the building housed both a bakery and a cafe, and at the time of the attack, local "officials" and security forces gathered in the establishment for a celebration.

The occupation authorities accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of shelling. It is claimed that the strike was carried out by a HIMARS MLRS. The Ukrainian side did not comment on the event.