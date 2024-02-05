SBU reported the suspicion to the Russian general who commanded the capture of the Kherson region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) gathered evidence on the Russian Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev, the commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

On February 24, 2022, he personally ordered the subordinate units of the Russian troops to capture the Kherson region.

Under his command, the occupation groups of the Russian Federation invaded the southern region of Ukraine from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to the investigation, it was Rezantsev who ordered to seize the strategically important airfield in Chornobayivka at any cost.

The invaders also carried out the instructions of the Russian general to carry out massive air attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the Kherson Region.

In addition, during the occupation of the right bank of the region, Rezantsev organized mass repressions against the members of the Resistance Movement in the region. On his orders, people were kidnapped right in the middle of the street or from private cars while crossing Russian checkpoints.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed Rezantsev in absentia about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (waging an aggressive war committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy).