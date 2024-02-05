Zelensky: 26% of the territory of Ukraine is under Russian occupation

Approximately 26% of the territory of Ukraine is still under Russian occupation, but the Russian army is no longer able to advance significantly.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1.

"For two years, it is important that we managed to protect our state. About 26% of the countryʼs territory is still under occupation, but we can see that the Russian army is not able to advance much. We stopped them," Zelensky emphasized.

The president recalls that in the first days of the full-scale war, people were very scared, there was a lot of chaos. Now everything is different, Ukrainians began to defend their land and families, because they had no alternative.