Poland is strengthening inspections of agricultural products on the border with Ukraine

Polandʼs Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Sekerskyi announced the strengthening of control over the export of agricultural products from Ukraine. This is happening against the background of plans by local farmers to block checkpoints for Ukrainian trucks with agricultural products again.

"Excessive imports of agricultural products from Ukraine, which do not meet the requirements for production in force in the EU, threaten the competitiveness of Polish agriculture," says the message of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland.

On February 4, the minister visited two checkpoints on the border with Ukraine — in Korchova and Medytsia. At the second checkpoint, he spoke with representatives of the "Deceived Village" farming organization regarding increased inspections. It is this organization that has been blocking checkpoints with Ukraine since the end of November 2023.

Yesterday, February 3, Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture Michal Kolodziejczak was at the checkpoint on the border with Ukraine. He conducted inspections and spoke with local officials, and complained about the quality of the products, which were "subject to embargoes."

Polish farmers and politicians say that Ukraine has started exporting to the European market a large amount of meat, eggs, honey, grain and oil, which are not produced according to European standards. Such products are cheaper and allegedly worse in quality, and therefore cause losses to local farmers who have to produce products according to EU rules.